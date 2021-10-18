Former Chicago Bears player says he wants to punch Aaron Rodgers in the face

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers did it again on Sunday in their 24-14 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Rodgers provided another dagger to the Bears with a six-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to seal the win. But it was what he said after that has the headlines. Cameras and mics picked up Rodgers yelling “Istill own you” to Bears fans in the crowd as many of them flipped the double bird to him. In his postgame, Rodgers talked about the incident saying he blacked out and remembers seeing a lady flipping him off. Rodgers has owned the Bears over the years with a 22-5 record against Chicago and multiple plays where he broke fans hearts. So he’s not wrong. But one former Bears player took offense to it.

On 670 The Score’s “Mully and Haugh” show Monday morning, Olin Kreutz was asked about the incident and he offered up this response:

“I’d like to punch him in his face,” Kreutz said. “That’s just your first reaction.”

“We all know this is the kind of guy you are. You’re competitive, and that’s the way you feel, and you’ve won a lot of games here at Soldier Field. Just because you’re right doesn’t make you right for doing it.”

You can listen to the interview below:

The Bears have one more matchup with Green Bay this season, taking place at Lambeau Field and maybe then we will get to see a response from Chicago.