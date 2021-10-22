Chicago Cubs are starting to do homework on potential free-agent shortstops

The Chicago Cubs picked a lane this past season, trading away Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez in a deadline-day flurry of moves. But Jed Hoyer and Tom Ricketts vow that this franchise will return to the top and be spenders once again.

And that could begin in the free-agent market.

Chicago has some holes on their roster and will look to build around Willson Contreras, Kyle Hendricks, and a up-and-coming farm system with some very talented prospects. But one position the Cubs have done their homework in as at shortstop and it’s a position that is LOADED with talent this offseason. Per Buster Olney of ESPN, the Cubs have done their homework on shortstops that could be available.

Olney talked to some talent evaluators about the top five at the position, Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Marcus Semien, Trevor Story, and Javy Báez and had this to say about the Cubs: