VIDEO: Justin Fields throws a dime for Chicago Bears touchdown

The Chicago Bears are locked into a Halloween battle with the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field and are doing so without Matt Nagy on the sidelines. Instead, it’s special teams coach Chris Tabor who is acting as the head coach. And so far, Chicago’s offense is off to a good start.

With the game tied at three, the Bears marched down the field on their second possession and capped off an 11-play, 74-yard drive with a Justin Fields touchdown pass to Jesse James. And it was a BEAUTY.

Watch as Fields rolls out and delivers a dime on the run to James to give the Bears a 10-3 lead:

While Fields has struggled at times this season, it’s throws like this that show off his potential and give Bears fans hope he’s their answer at quarterback.

