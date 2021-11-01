FOCO releases Day of the Dead Chicago sports bobbleheads

Halloween is over and it’s officially Day of the Dead as the calendar flips to November. To celebrate, our friends at FOCO are releasing some special Day of the Dead bobbleheads for Chicago sports teams!

Available for preorder now, fans can get a Chicago Bears, and Chicago Cubs Day of the Dead Bobblehead now! Each bobblehead is $50 and limited to 221 made. Take a look at them below:

You can see the rest of the collection as well here. Make sure to check out FOCO for all your Chicago Sports needs this Holiday season!