Chicago Bulls unveil 2021-22 City Edition uniforms

The NBA is celebrating it’s 75th season this year and with that comes special City Edition jerseys to commemorate every franchise’s history.

On Monday, the NBA released the jerseys for each team, including the Chicago Bulls and they are pretty damn awesome. Chicago’s version pays homage to the team’s rich history throughout the years. This year’s version is red based with black and white accents throughout including the trim, font, number and the Nike logo as well. Take a look at this year’s version below:

Where we’ve been has made who we are. Our 2021/2022 City Edition Moments Mixtape jersey presented by @zennioptical More ➡️ https://t.co/ubuEaB97t5 pic.twitter.com/3lerAhu0cy — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 1, 2021

These are following up some pretty awesome ones from last year that paid homage to the city’s rich history. But these take it back to the roots, putting together elements from season’s past most notably the Chicago cursive script on the front as well as pinstripes on the shorts.

Take a look at the other designs from the NBA that were released on Monday:

It's City Edition Jersey Reveal Day in the NBA. Picture from the league enclosed. More coverage from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq pic.twitter.com/JadguuVsNm — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 1, 2021

