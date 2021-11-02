Report: Chicago Bears not expected to move WR Allen Robinson

The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-5 overall and on a three-game losing streak here at the NFL’s trade deadline which would signal that they could potentially move some pieces for draft capital here on Tuesday. But inside Halas Hall, that’s not the belief. Instead, the Bears believe they can still make a run this season and are likely to keep their roster in tact.

Names like Allen Robinson have popped up in the rumor mill in terms of a possible trade but a new report suggests that the receiver is staying put in Chicago. According to Jordan Schultz, who hosts the Playoff Pod with Robinson, the receiver is likely staying in Chicago and will not be moved:

#Bears WR Allen Robinson unlikely to be traded today, per sources. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 2, 2021

Robinson is in his fourth season with the Bears but it’s been a struggle for the veteran so far. He has just 26 receptions for 271 yards and a touchdown on the year, playing with both Andy Dalton and Justin Fields.

To make things more frustrating, Robinson is playing on the franchise tag after the two sides couldn’t get a deal done over the past year and a half, something he’s been vocal about. The receiver is likely on his way out after this season as a free agent.

For more on the Monsters of the Midway, make sure to check out our Chicago Bears forum.