REPORT: Chicago Bears Doing Research on Matt Nagy Replacements

The Chicago Bears sit at 3-5 on the season, and based on their current trajectory they may be in line to hand Matt Nagy a pink slip at season’s end, a process that is already underway according to Benjamin Allbright of KOA 850AM in Denver.

Appearing on Sports Talk Chicago with Jon Zaghloul on Thursday, Allbright had the following to say regarding Matt Nagy’s future with the Bears:

From my conversations with people, the (Bears) have already started doing background on potential replacements…I’ll say Brian Daboll would be the leader in the clubhouse.

Check out the 9:30 mark in the interview below:

Daboll is currently the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, a position he has held since 2018. The 46-year old coach has made the rounds with six different NFL teams in various coaching positions since 2000, in addition to serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Alabama in 2017.

Allbright added some additional thoughts on Daboll’s resume as well as dropping on other candidates’ names in the interview:

I think Brian Daboll would be a good hire. As good of a hire as I could think of. You have to go through the interview process and Chicago’s got 4 or 5 other guys that they’re gonna to do some background on and do some interviewing on. I think they’re gonna do an interview with Vance Joseph…I think they’ll do an interview with him. I’ll tell ya, Vance Joseph in his first go around in Denver was a disaster, but looking at him now at Arizona, he looks like he has finally got it. I think Dan Quinn is going to get some interviews. I don’t know if him in Chicago is one that really works.

With Daboll calling the plays in Buffalo, they currently rank 6th in offensive production averaging 402.9 yards per game through their first 7 contests in 2021. Last season, the Bills finished 2nd in total offense with the breakout play of Josh Allen leading the way. Knowing the Bears have a young, mobile quarterback similar to Allen ready to take the reigns into the team’s future it just may be a good fit for what Chicago is trying to build.

The only question that remains now is will the Bears wait until the end of the year to let Matt Nagy go if the team continues down the path of mediocrity? Only time will tell.

