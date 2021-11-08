Biggest Questions Ahead of the Chicago White Sox 2022 Off-Season

White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn spoke to the media on Friday, and touched on numerous different topics and questions surrounding the team going into the off-season after a failed post-season run in 2021.

Hahn confirmed that the entire coaching staff, including manager Tony La Russa would be returning for the next season. In addition to this, the White Sox also announced various roster moves. However, strength and conditioning coach Allen Thomas’ contract will not be renewed.

GM Rick Hahn: Tony La Russa and the entire coaching staff will return for 2022. Strength and Conditioning coach Allen Thomas' contract will not be renewed. — ESPN White Sox (@ESPNWhiteSox) November 5, 2021

The roster currently now sits at 34 out of 40. It is no real surprise that Jimmy Cordero, Jace Fry, and Evan Marshall will all become free agents this off-season. The encouraging news is that LHP Anderson Severino will be moved up to the big league roster, with a fastball that has clocked in over 100 down in Charlotte.



Hahn also confirmed that Yasmani Grandal had a procedure done a few weeks ago on his knee he injured during the season. Pitcher Lance Lynn is on a rest and rehabilitation schedule currently but is expected to be ready for spring training.



Moving forward, Hahn also addressed the expectation that Michael Kopech will move out of the bullpen and join the rotation for the upcoming season. As for Garrett Crochet? The plan is not concrete but Hahn did mention the possibility of carrying a similar role to that of Kopech this past season.



Hahn talked about the hope of signing Carlos Rodon to a new contract in the off-season, but noted it is important to see how the market plays out.



Pitcher Lucas Giolito recently spoke to reporters as well, and discussed being open to a contract extension to be able to play for the White Sox a long time. However, he confirmed that there are currently no negotiations taking place with the front office. This is definitely something to keep an eye on, as Giolito is seen by many as the ace of the White Sox.



Leury Garcia, Carlos Rodon, Billy Hamilton, and Ryan Tepera are the other free agents that the White Sox no longer have contracts with. It is still unknown what the plan is in regards to these four players but Ryan Tepera and Leury Garcia will certainly be important pieces to try and resign for next year.



Hahn explained on Friday that the moves they made for Craig Kimbrel, Ryan Tepera, and Cesar Hernandez at the trade deadline were the correct moves, and that he does not being aggressive at the deadline.



“We don’t regret what we felt were impactful moves at the time to fill needs on the team. Obviously, it didn’t work out because the goal was to win a championship, but we will still continue to be aggressive,” Hahn said during his presser Friday.



Could this be a clue that the White Sox will be aggressive this winter in signing a new right fielder and second basemen, two of the teams biggest needs? Perhaps. Hahn and the front office could stay aggressive, which could mean some big free agent signings this off-season.



Stay Tuned.