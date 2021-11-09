VIDEO: NFL referee Tony Corrente hip checks Chicago Bears OLB Cassius Marsh

Things felt a little one-sided in Monday night’s Chicago Bears 29-27 loss in Pittsburgh to the Steelers. Sure, the Bears committed 12 penalties for 115 yards and had some self-inflicting wounds but there were a very very questionable calls throughout the game.

One came late in the fourth quarter with the Steelers facing a third down. Edge rusher Cassius Marsh got to Ben Roethlisberger for a sack and turned around and did a celebration. Marsh was flagged for taunting after looking at the Steelers bench, giving Pittsburgh a first down. Now, taunting has been an emphasis for officials this year but this one was very questionable.

However, it’s what happened after the play that has everyone talking.

As Marsh is going back to the sidelines, referee Tony Corrente appears to hip check him before throwing his flag:

Tony Corrente leaned into the contact and then held his flag toss like a walk off three pointer. What a joke pic.twitter.com/MhNlNVewJx — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 9, 2021

Wow.

Marsh even said in his post game presser that he was hip checked and it was uncalled for. The OLB will get the penalty but nothing will happen to Corrente and his crew who had a terrible night in the Steel City. Corrente discussed the incident after the game but didn’t appear to think he did anything wrong..

For more on the Monsters of the Midway, please make sure to check out our Chicago Bears forum.