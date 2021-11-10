NFL Profiles: Dallas Cowboys

What you can expect from the Cowboys for the rest of this season

While the Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl since 1995, you probably know a lot about this team. The Cowboys have been named the most valued team in the NFL for the last 14 years in a row. In 2015, when they crossed the threshold of $4 billion, Forbes named them the most valuable sports team in the world. They have since become worth over $5 billion.

The Dallas Cowboys were formed in 1960, making them neither an older or a new team in the NFL. They were created as part of the NFL’s expansion just before it merged with its rival league the ALF. They are based in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. They play in the NFC’s East division.

The Cowboys have won the Super Bowl 5 times and are tied with the Steelers and Broncos for the second-most appearances in the Super Bowl with 8 matches. They have won 10 Conferences, and 23 division titles in the last 61 years.

Between 1966 and 1985, the team won 20 straight seasons, they are the only team ever to have done this. The team is followed closely by its fans, they hold the record for most consequently sold-out games – they have a streak of 190 consecutive sold-out regular and postseason games (home and away) began in 2002. Find the odds for a Dallas Cowboys win here.

Key Players (2021 season)

The performance of any team each season ultimately relies on their team sheet and the performances of their key players. Here are 4 players we expect to see make a difference on the pitch this year.

Amari Cooper

The 2020 season was one of the best seasons Amari Cooper has ever played, but thanks to the poor performance by the rest of the team, his achievement went unnoticed. He has previously been called up for the Pro Bowl 3 times and has led the league in receiving.

Cooper has had to miss some of this season due to injury but is scheduled to play in the Cowboys’ next game and we are sure the other players will be glad to have him back.

Tyron Smith

Smith missed the entirety of the 2020 season due to a neck injury that has been troubling him for years. We were more than glad to see him return at the start of the 2021 season. He has had to take a week or so off to deal with an ankle injury, but the Cowboys have been a different team since he returned. They struggled to find a replacement for him last year.

Zack Martin

Like a few other players in the Cowboys team, the 2020 season saw the first time when Martin wasn’t called up for the Pro Bowl. Was this because of his injury or because of a poor performance from the Cowboys overall – we will never know.

Martin wasn’t able to play the opening match this year due to catching COVID-19. However, he has more than made up for that since his return.

Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott is a former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Many have questioned his fitness this season, as he seems to be struggling with a calf injury. Despite that, Prescott was given the biggest over sign bonus for signing with the team for another 5 years.

If he can perform as well as he did against the Patriots (in Week 6) all year long then Prescott could take the Cowboys far this year.

The Last Win

The Cowboys last won the Super Bowl in 1995. That was the last year that they won their conference. However, they did win their division in 2018 (we wouldn’t be surprised if this happened again this year). The Cowboys have a great record for getting to the Playoffs. Over the last 61 years, they have made it into the Playoffs 34 times.

Between the 2020 and the 2021 seasons, the Cowboys changed three key members in their coaching staff – so we weren’t surprised to see a very different team turn up this season and we have high hopes for them.

Chances of winning this year

Last season, the Cowboys failed to make it into the playoffs for the second year in a row. At the end of the season, they parted ways with their head coach Jason Garrett, their defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, and defensive line coach Jim Tomsula.

With a nearly new group of the coaching staff, the Cowboys have had a much better start to the season than they have had for a long time. They are currently sitting pretty at the top of the NFC East’s table and it doesn’t look like anyone else is going to catch up to them soon.

Having not seen the Cowboys in a playoff match since 2018, it is hard to tell how they will play this year. But they have a good set of players on their hands and their coaching team seems to finally be getting the best out of them.