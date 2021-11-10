New Walter Payton bobblehead now available from FOCO!

With the Chicago Bears struggling this season, fans can brighten up their mood with an awesome new bobblehead of a Windy City legend. Our friends over at Forever Collectibles is releasing a new limited edition Walter Payton bobblehead just in time for the holdiday season.

The bobblehead celebrates the legacy of the Hall of Fame running back and gives Bears fans some positive thoughts in a tough season. Check out images of the Walter Payton Chicago Bears Retired Pro Gate Series Bobblehead below!

The bobblehead retails for $55 and is numbered out of 321. You can PREORDER YOURS now!