WATCH: Zach LaVine caps off Chicago Bulls win with 360 dunk

The Chicago Bulls improved to 8-3 on the year after taking down the Dallas Mavericks 117-107 at the United Center on Wednesday night. The win was the second-straight for the Bulls who are in the middle of a tough stretch here in November.

Chicago led for most of the night and when it came down to closing this one out, they did so in style. Watch as Lonzo Ball delivers a perfect pass the length of the court to Zach LaVine who finishes with the slam dunk:

LaVine finished the game with 23 points and Ball added 21. The Bulls will now hit the road for a five game road trip beginning Friday night against the Golden State Warriors.

