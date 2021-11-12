New Justin Fields FOCO Man Cave Bobblehead now available!

With the holiday season approaching, now is the perfect time to get that special someone in your life an awesome gift. And with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields having a really good two-game stretch into the bye week, our friends at Forever Collectibles has the perfect gift.

FOCO just released their new Man Cave Bobblehead series featuring quarterbacks from the NFL, including Fields. The bobblehead is available NOW for preorder and costs $65 and is numbered out of 221.

Check out the bobblehead below with Fields in his man cave featuring a Bears lamp, chair, clock and framed jersey:

Make sure to get your bobblehead now!