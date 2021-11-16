The Chicago Bears plan for Teven Jenkins has been revealed

With the Chicago Bears back from their bye week, preparation has begun for their Week 11 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. And the second half of the season will be filled with questions and storylines.

But as Chicago began prep on Monday for practice, head coach Matt Nagy revealed some big news as the team has started the 21-day window to activate rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins. The former Oklahoma standout returned to practice on Monday afternoon a good sign moving forward for him to play this year.

With Jenkins back at practice, the biggest question is where he will play as veteran Jason Peters has manned down the left tackle spot and fellow rookie Larry Borom has been at right tackle. And one assistant coach has finally revealed the plan.

Per Zack Pearson of the Bear Report, offensive line coach Juan Castillo told reporters that Jenkins practiced at left tackle on Monday and the plan is to alternate him at left and right tackle in practices moving forward to get a good feel of where he’s at.

Matt Nagy reveals that OT Teven Jenkins will return to practice for the #Bears today. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) November 15, 2021

Here is the exact quote from the Bears website:

“He’s going to be either or,” Castillo said. “But you have to start at one place. [Monday], we started him at left tackle just to get comfortable because I think the hard part for a lineman is just getting out of his stance without hitching. If you have to [hitch] to get out of your stance, you’re going to have a problem because those guys are going to beat you.”

Getting Jenkins back will be huge as the team can finally see their second-round pick in action.

For more on the Monsters of the Midway, please check out our Chicago Bears forum.