MLB insider connects Chicago Cubs to this All-Star shortstop

The Chicago Cubs vow to be spenders here as the MLB offseason picks up and they have some big needs to fill. Among them is at the shortstop position after the team opted to trade Javier Baez to the New York Mets during the season.

Chicago does have a few prospects in their system at the position including Chicago native Ed Howard but this is also a position they should target in free agency with the options out there. And one MLB insider believes they are going to go big for one of those options.

R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports made his predictions for the top free agents this offseason and connected the Cubs to Corey Seager:

The Cubs have been signaling, both publicly and privately, that they intend to spend money this winter. Seager would provide a face to their new-look roster while also giving their lineup a much-needed boost. That Seager may have to eventually slide off shortstop seems like less of a problem for a team in transition than it was for, say, the Dodgers.

If the Cubs really want to make a splash and spend money like they said they would, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. Seager will be one of the top free agents on the market and after Los Angeles went out and got Trea Turner, returning there doesn’t make much sense.

Plus, Seager could eventually move over a spot to allow another shortstop in the future to play there.

