Report: Lamar Jackson “50-50” to play vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday

The Chicago Bears might be getting a much-needed break coming out of the bye week on Sunday afternoon against the Baltimore Ravens. With quarterback Lamar Jackson battling an illness for most of the week, his status is still in doubt here on Saturday night. And NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted something very interesting.

Schefter is reporting that Jackson is still battling an illness, non-COVID-19 related, and his “50-50” in terms of playing on Sunday at Soldier Field:

A league source on the status of Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson for Sunday’s game in Chicago against the Bears: “I’d say it’s 50-50. He’s sick – not Covid.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2021

Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and a player that can beat you using his legs as well. With him not running the offense, the Ravens’ take a significant hit out there and it’s a more favorable matchup for a Bears defense that is missing Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks.

The status of Jackson will be one to watch especially early Sunday morning and we imagine the Ravens will wait until the last possible minute before turning in their inactives.

