Report: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields has bruised ribs

The Chicago Bears lost their fifth-straight game, falling to 3-7 on the year after giving up a late lead to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Week 11. The game was a sloppy one on both sides but it was one the Bears should have been able to take advantage of especially with Jackson out.

However, the Bears also lost their starting quarterback as Justin Fields left the game early in the third quarter. The rookie was evaluated in the blue medial tent and then taken back to the locker room where he was eventually ruled out with a rib injury. While Matt Nagy didn’t have an update in the post game, one national reporter is reporting that Fields is being looked at for his ribs and spleen:

Justin Fields is not only getting his ribs checked at hospital but also his spleen, per @JayGlazer. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 22, 2021

About an hour later, Ian Rapoport tweeted that Fields is believed to have suffered bruised ribs:

#Bears QB Justin Fields is believed to have suffered bruised ribs today, source said, though he’ll have more tests tomorrow and continue to be monitored. But some initial good news tonight. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2021

While the injury isn’t ideal, it certainly is better news than expected for the Bears especially with the original report. It’s still too early to tell if Fields can start on Thursday at Detroit.

