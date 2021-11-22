Report: “Overwhelming” amount of Chicago Bears players are ready for Matt Nagy to be fired

The Chicago Bears found a new low in Sunday’s 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. With a five-game losing streak and a 3-7 record heading into a short week at Detroit, head coach Matt Nagy’s hot seat is the warmest it’s ever been and some believe his time has run up.

And now on Monday, a new report suggests that an “overwhelming” amount of Bears players are fed up and are ready for Nagy to be fired as Jordan Schultz tweeted out:

An overwhelming number of #Bears’ players want Matt Nagy gone, league sources say. “He lost some of the locker room last season, but now it’s gone,” one source adds. One key holdup: No HC in the 101-year franchise history has ever been let go during the season. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 22, 2021

Somethings to note. Schultz has a podcast with Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson which is a big clue as to what is going on behind the scenes at Halas Hall right now. It certainly feels like Robinson is someone who is telling Schultz this or perhaps he’s hearing it from more than one player.

Nagy has controlled and earned the respect of the locker room during his time here despite some rough times. But that appears to have faded and with the franchise facing another losing streak and no playoffs this year, others are frustrated as well. The head coach is 31-27 in his four years with the franchise which got off to a good start, going 12-4 and winning the NFC North in 2018. But since then Nagy’s team has faltered and have been one of the worst offensive units in all of football from 2019-21. This year they are near the bottom in a lot of key stats on offense and things have spiraled.

But will Bears brass see it that way? Stay tuned.

For more on the Monsters of the Midway, please make sure to check out our Chicago Bears forum.