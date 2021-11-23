Chicago White Sox closing in on deal with free agent Kendall Graveman

With the CBA deadline approaching soon (December 1st,) it is important for managers to get deals done in free agency quicker than usual. On Tuesday, Chicago White Sox manager Rick Hahn made his first move.



The White Sox are said to be closing in on a deal to acquire free agent pitcher Kendall Graveman. The deal is said to be a 3 year contract for 24 million. Graveman last pitched in the World Series for the Houston Astros.

White Sox said closing in on a deal for Kendall Graveman. $24M for 3 years range. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 23, 2021

Graveman was traded to the Astros from the Mariners in last season’s trade deadline. He posted a 1.77 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 56 innings pitched in the regular season campaign. In the 2021 post-season, Graveman posted a 1.64 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched across 9 appearances.



This addition solidifies a bullpen that is likely to look to trade pitcher Craig Kimbrel, and has yet to resign mid-season acquisiton Ryan Tepera. There has been rumors that the market for closer Craig Kimbrel should bring a decent return for the White Sox if they are successful in dealing the future hall of famer.



One team that has been linked to the veteran closer Kimbrel are the Philadelphia Phillies, who apparently would be willing to give up pieces from their farm system in order to acquire Kimbrel.

MLB insider @JonHeyman thinks the Phillies have enough on the farm to get Craig Kimbrel. (via @mattrappasports) https://t.co/Ksacgn5oQp — PHILLIES TBOH (@FS_TBOH) November 22, 2021

The White Sox will now look to strengthen their starting rotation, and the positions of second base and right field. Stay tuned for future updates on the White Sox off-season.