REPORT: Week 12 is Matt Nagy’s Final Game with Chicago Bears, Coach Denies Report

UPDATE 12:02 CT: During Matt Nagy’s scheduled press conference on Tuesday, he said the report is not true and that he has had no conversations with Chicago Bears ownership regarding his job status leading into Thursday’s game. Nagy also declined to comment on his job security for the remainder of the season.

Matt Nagy also declined to say if he's been given assurance that he will finish the season with the #Bears. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) November 23, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY:

A wild story is developing Tuesday morning as Mark Konkol with Patch.com is reporting that the Chicago Bears will part ways with head coach Matt Nagy following their Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.

Matt Nagy will coach his last @ChicagoBears game on Thanksgiving in Detroit, a top source tells Patch. https://t.co/algfPc5nHg — Mark Konkol (@Konkolskorner) November 23, 2021

According to Konkol’s source, Nagy was informed of his post-Thanksgiving pink slip on Monday. For an NFL team to inform their coach before a game that he will be dismissed after coaching one last matchup is a little bizarre to say the least, especially considering Chicago has never fired a coach midseason in their 101 year history.

Nagy is 31–27 (.534) since being hired by the Bears in 2018. He is 0-2 in his pair of playoff appearances in 2018 and 2020. Nagy’s win percentage is the best by a Chicago head coach since Mike Ditka’s .631 when he compiled a 168-106 record from 1982-1992.

Nagy is scheduled to meet with the media Tuesday morning ahead of their matchup with Detroit. Stay tuned to ChiCitySports for more information regarding this developing story.

