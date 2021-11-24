REPORT: George McCaskey Pushed Chicago Bears to Start Justin Fields

Remember back in Week 5 when Chicago Bears’ head coach Matt Nagy didn’t look too enthusiastic about naming rookie quarterback Justin Fields the starter? Now we know why.

According to Shaw Media’s Hub Arkush, the directive to start Fields under center permanently came from Bears chairman George McCaskey.

While it’s not entirely known just how the conversation went down, what is known is how Matt Nagy felt about the move.

The move was against the wishes of Nagy, per multiple sources.

Color is not shocked on that reaction as it seemed pretty apparent that the 4th year head coach wanted to stick with Andy Dalton as the team’s starter, as just two days before the announcement he claimed Dalton was the starter when healthy.

Matt Nagy will get his wish for who the starting quarterback is on Thanksgiving as Dalton will start in place of an injured Justin Fields who is nursing a rib injury.

