Wake up with Chicago Bears RB Dave Williams beating Detroit in OT on Thanksgiving

The state of the Chicago Bears franchise is in flux right now with reports about Matt Nagy’s job being on the line going into Week 12. But either way, the Bears have a game to play and it’s Thanksgiving.

For the third time in four seasons, the Bears and Lions are meeting on Thanksgiving and like the previous two games a backup quarterback will start for one a team. To get you ready for the game, we wanted to spread some positive vibes and look back at one of the best Thanksgiving Day memories from the Bears as running back Dave Williams returned the opening kickoff in overtime for a touchdown to beat the Lions in 1980:

That’s an awesome moment as Williams helped complete the comeback for the Bears who got a touchdown as time expired in the fourth to send the game to overtime. In a bad season, this was a bright spot for the Bears in 1980. Could we see something similar on Thursday?

