Names starting to surface about potential candidates for Chicago Bears head coaching job

The Chicago Bears didn’t fire Matt Nagy despite a report last week stating that Thursday would be his final game with the franchise but all signs are pointing to this being it for the head coach in the Windy City. Barring a miracle run to the playoffs and then winning some playoff games, Nagy’s time has run out in Chicago.

And it’s not too early to start thinking about candidates to replace him.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora wrote on the Bears situation Sunday morning and dropped some interesting names as to who could intrigue the Bears. Here is what he wrote mentioning Byron Leftwich, Brian Daboll and Josh McDaniels:

If they make a move, the Bears are expected to consider Tampa offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, among others, and it has been well-known throughout the industry for years how high Bears ownership is on Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who numerous NFL teams have pursued in recent years. However, sources said that Fitzgerald, who recently signed a big extension to remain at the school he also played for, would not be interested in a jump to the Bears.

The last name mentioned, Pat Fitzgerald, is brought up almost every time the Bears have an opening but like those times, he’s not expected to leave Northwestern for the NFL.

Now, these are just a few names floated out there by La Canfora but we should pay attention as the weeks go on.

