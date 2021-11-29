FOCO Releases New Chicago Sky WNBA Champs Bobbles Featuring Candace Parker and Kahleah Copper

The confetti has fallen, the trophy has been raised, and the Chicago Sky are the reigning champions of the WNBA. To commemorate the moment, FOCO has released a pair of bobbleheads commemorating two of the players on the championship roster, Candace Parker and Kahleah Copper.

Parker, a legendary WNBA veteran and new signing on the Sky roster this year found her way back home in free agency, signing a two-year deal with the Sky and helping to propel them to the title. With Chicago securing its first championship in franchise history, the sky’s the limit for Parker and the rest of the lineup.

As for Copper, her gritty selfless play and hot shooting made her another key piece in the championship puzzle for Chicago. For her dominant play, she was named the MVP of the championship series, and looks poised to remain a star in the league for years to come.

Each bobblehead is officially licensed and stands approximately 8 in. tall. Both bobbleheads are handcrafted and hand painted to showcase Parker and Copper in authentic detail, with team and championship accents around the base of the bobblehead.

Both Sky Championship bobbleheads are individually numbered out of just 221 units and are currently available on pre-order for $60.