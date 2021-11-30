White Sox Re-sign Leury Garcia

Tuesday afternoon, it was reported by Jon Heyman that the Chicago White Sox have signed Leury Garcia to a new 3 year deal. Garcia has played 9 seasons with the White Sox.

Leury Garcia goes back to White Sox. 3 year deal. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 30, 2021

Garcia is the ultimate utility player, able to fill many different positions for when injuries pop up. In the 2021 season, Garcia played 126 games for the White Sox, second most behind 140 games played in 2019.

Garcia is a career .259 Hitter with 497 hits and 181 runs driven in. Of course, “Leury Legend” was the hero of game 3 of the ALDS against the Astros.

In the midst of many crazy signings across MLB in the last few days, this signing comes off as a bit of a letdown for the White Sox. Sure, Garcia plays good defense (in the infield at least,) but there are still holes the team has yet to fill. Positions like right field, second base, and another starter are the main ones.

Come opening day, if Leury Garcia is the starter in second or right field, fans will certainly be somewhat disappointed. However, the expectation out there is that Garcia will be a bench player to plug in to fill any holes that may come up throughout a season, according to James Fegan.

García is expected to continue the role he’s served in for the last several years for the White Sox: filling needs all over the diamond and playing everyday when a void emerges https://t.co/AOTSfjMPLs — James Fegan (@JRFegan) November 30, 2021

Another quick note, MLB and the players union are currently in negotiations in Dallas, Texas. The status of the 2022 season is still somewhat uncertain.