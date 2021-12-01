Report: Ryan Pace “likely out” as Chicago Bears GM after this season

The past week or so has been an interesting one for the Chicago Bears surrounded by reports of Matt Nagy’s job status, players being unhappy and even management forcing the head coach to play Justin Fields. In the middle of that, the Bears snapped their five-game losing streak with a win over Detroit but the schedule gets even tougher starting this week.

At 4-7, the playoffs are a stretch for this team despite being a game out in the standings. And with that, the focus on the future grows more and more each day. The latest report suggests that it might not be only Nagy on his way out this season and that Ryan Pace is likely gone as well with the franchise pushing the “reset” button. Here is what CBS Sports’ NFL insider Jonathan Jones wrote:

Whether it happens today, or tomorrow, or any day between now and Jan. 10 following the final game of the regular season, Bears head coach Matt Nagy will be relieved of his duties in Chicago. It’s likely that general manager Ryan Pace will meet a similar fate, and it’ll be the dawn of a new era in the Windy City. Chicago would offer a clean slate for a new GM and head coach. It has the quarterback of the future already in place on a rookie contract, plus some quality veteran pieces to fill in around. Ownership isn’t known to meddle, meaning the folks hired for the job can simply do their job. And with Aaron Rodgers very likely on his way out of Green Bay, the NFC North would be up for grabs.

Interesting.

This report was last week but a win over the lowly Lions probably doesn’t change much in the minds of ownership. There’s also rumblings that Pace could be out as GM BUT return in a new role in the front office.

Whatever the case is, the Bears need to totally reset and get this thing back on track.

