Report: Chicago Cubs in serious talks with Marcus Stroman

The Chicago Cubs could be on the verge of making a splash with a big addition to their starting rotation according to reports. On Wednesday, 670 The Score host Matt Spiegel reported that the Cubs and free agent pitcher Marcus Stroman are in “heavy” talks to bring the starter to the Northside.

Have heard now from 2 different sources that the Cubs and Marcus Stroman are hot and heavy in discussion right now. Would absolutely love that signing. — M@ (@MattSpiegel670) December 1, 2021

A few hours later, both Jon Heyman and Ken Rosenthal confirmed the reports saying that the two sides are in serious talks, signalling that the right-hander is close to being a member of the Cubs.

With Chicago going into a rebuild mode, the team still needs to address a rotation that struggled last season outside of Kyle Hendricks. Jed Hoyer and co. are hoping to fix the rotation and pledged to spend money this offseason and this could be the big move.

The 30-year-old Stroman has spent time with Toronto and the New York Mets in his career, posting a 3.63 ERA in 173 games started.

