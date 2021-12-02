The Best Sports Teams from Chicago

Chicago, along with New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, etc. is one of those American cities which has been built up to a mythical status. With films, television shows, paintings, and poetry created, not just in the city, but about it, the Windy City has always been at the forefront of a lot of people’s minds when they think about the United States of America.

Apart from the art, the weather, and the pizza, Chicago is also known nationwide, for its widely successful sports teams, in different sports. Whether it be Basketball, Baseball, or Football, Chicago has produced some of the best teams on the national scene.

American Football: The Chicago Bears

American Football is without a doubt the most important American sport. At the very least, it is the most popular. In the States, American Football has hundreds of millions of fans, placing it in the top 10 most popular sports worldwide. The sport also has a very big betting culture, both online and offline. The demand for online betting has increased which has led to the creation of new betting sites at Helpbet.

As for Chicago’s Football team, the Bears is one of the most popular football teams of all time, having won nine National Football League Championships, a Super Bowl. The team also holds the record for the most enshrinees in NFL’s Pro-Football Hall of Fame. The Bears have recorded the most victories in the NFL Franchise, making them one of, if not the best American Football team of all time.

Baseball: White Sox and Cubs

In the sphere of baseball, Chicago has produced not just one, but two of the biggest teams in the sport. The White Sox and the Cubs have had a long-standing rivalry, competing for the title of “Chicago’s Best”. The Cubs were founded in the 1870s, and their career has now spanned across three centuries. They have had a storied career, setting and breaking records. Winning and losing to their rivals, the White Sox, and consistently competing for the title of Chicago’s Best.

The White Sox team was founded in 1900, under the name White Stockings. Later shortened to the much more iconic White Sox, the team today is one of the most popular, and accomplished teams on the American Baseball scene. The White Sox have an overall record of 9.411-9.309 (.503).

The Cubs and White Sox hold the record for longest and second-longest MLB Championship drought respectively, with the Cubs’ drought lasting 107 years, and the Sox’ lasting 87.

Basketball: The Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls is one of the biggest NBA teams, and the team which led to the NBA being popularized worldwide. In the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls had their biggest success, sporting some of the greatest players in the game, like Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan. During the ’95-’96 season, the Bulls won seventy-two games, an NBA record which stood for 20 years, until the Golden State Warriors broke it in the 2015-16 season.