Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” set to return in 2022

With the year winding down, the focus for sneakerheads shifts to 2022 and the releases that are on tap. We still have the Air Jordan XI “Cool Grey” coming next week but news revealed this week has us excited for a release in 2022.

The only problem? It’s a long wait.

The Air Jordan III “Fire Red” will return in Fall of 2022 in it’s sleek white, red and black colorway, featuring Nike Air on the back. There’s limited information on the release as of right now but we can expect it to look very similar to the OG version.

The Air Jordan III first released in 1988 in four iconic colorways. In addition to the Fire Red, the shoe was dropped in a White Cement, Black Cement and True Blue colorways. It became an instant hit and has seen re-releases in new and classic colorways over the years.

For more on this release as details become available, please check back with ChiCitySports.com.