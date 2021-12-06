Insider suggests Chicago Cubs should go after Carlos Correa

It will be a while before we see any transactions in Major League Baseball with the lockout but when that’s over, a flurry of moves could happen as free agency resumes. And one of those teams making a big splash could be the Chicago Cubs.

With the signing Marcus Stroman before the lockout, the Cubs addressed a need for their rotation. And now one MLB insider believes they should target the best bat on the market when things resume — Carlos Correa.

In his latest piece for The Athletic, Patrick Mooney writes on the Cubs situation and why they maybe could talk themselves into signing the talented shortstop to a mega deal:

Maybe Cubs officials will stare at the whiteboard long enough and talk themselves into signing Carlos Correa after Major League Baseball’s lockout. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer already pivoted, reacting to the fast pace of the free-agent market before Wednesday night’s deadline and closing a three-year, $71 million deal with Marcus Stroman before the collective bargaining agreement expired. Stroman even sent a recruiting message to the All-Star shortstop over Twitter: “Need you in Chicago my dawg!”

After three consecutive offseasons that felt like a transactions freeze, Cubs fans appreciated the reminder that their team is still rooted in a big city, an iconic stadium and an entertainment business. Stroman alone won’t transform the Cubs into a playoff contender, but his contract also won’t prevent Hoyer’s front office from continuing to make substantial improvements to a 91-loss team whenever MLB reopens for business. With Correa, there are few doubts about the fit, the talent or the personality. Correa wowed Cubs officials during a pre-draft workout at Wrigley Field in 2012, leaving them with the impression that he would fall to them at No. 6 if the Astros didn’t select him with the first pick. Correa checks the boxes as a 27-year-old Gold Glove shortstop with a polished offensive approach and World Series experience (which comes with the asterisk of Houston’s sign-stealing scandal in 2017).

After moving on from Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez last season, the Cubs signaled a rebuild. But adding Stroman and Correa this year speeds the process up and gets interest back.

Now, will they do it? Just wait and see.