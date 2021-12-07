This college coach could be a hot name this offseason for teams including the Chicago Bears

The college football coaching carousel continues to spin here with the regular season over and there are still some rumors flying about potential moves that could happen. And one name that keeps getting brought up is Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell.

With an unbeaten record, Fickell has helped the Bearcats reach the College Football Playoff for the first time this year and has added another notch to his coaching resume. But would Fickell make a jump to the NFL as an upgrade?

NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on Fickell earlier in the week, mentioning that he could be a hot name in coaching searches for NFL teams after interviewing last season with Detroit:

Luke Fickell has taken the University of Cincinnati to the verge of the College Football Playoff. He also has placed himself squarely on the radar of NFL teams — even before this year.