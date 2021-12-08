ESPN NFL analyst connects Chicago Bears to interesting coaching name

The Chicago Bears have five games remaining in their 2021 season and all indications are that head coach Matt Nagy is on his way out and possibly general manager Ryan Pace as well. It would take a five-game win streak and a deep run in the playoffs with Justin Fields to show a big step forward.

We aren’t the only ones operating under the assumption that Nagy will be gone, either.

ESPN reporters Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler wrote on the latest coaching rumors and mentioned an interesting name for the Bears, saying that there’s smoke connecting the Bears to Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier:

And speaking of that job, there’s a fair bit of smoke connecting Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to Chicago. The question then would be who he would bring as offensive coordinator to oversee the development of Fields. Current Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey could be a candidate, though he is also a candidate to get the Bills’ offensive coordinator job if the current holder of that job, Brian Daboll, gets a head-coaching job elsewhere. Daboll remains high on the list of candidates expected to get interviews this time around, as he was last year. Bills owner Kim Pegula has been a strong backer of Frazier as a candidate in recent years. Frazier, who coached the Vikings from 2010 to ’13, was a finalist for the Texans’ job last year but lost out to David Culley (and might be lucky he did). — Graziano

Interesting.

Many believe that the Bears will look for an offensive-minded head coach to develop Justin Fields but they went down that road with Nagy a few years back to come in and develop Mitch Trubisky. However, Frazier could make some sense in the fact that he played in Chicago as part of the Super Bowl team in 1985.

As for his coaching experience, Frazier has made stops in Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Minnesota, Tampa Bay,Baltimore and now Buffalo, spending that time on the defensive side of the ball.

Frazier is just one of the names to keep an eye on as is Luke Fickell.

For more on the Monsters of the Midway, please check out our Chicago Bears forum.