Charles Oakley dishes on Chicago Bulls and Last Dance documentary

Last year during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary was the talk of the Summer. Now, over a year later the Chicago Bulls are back in the spotlight for good reasons.

Chicago is 17-10 and in third place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference going into the final weeks of December. Despite being hit with COVID-19 issues, the Bulls are a fun story behind the additions of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso. But what does one former player think?

Charles Oakley recently sat down to offer his thoughts on the Bulls and The Last Dance. In a recent interview with Betway Insider Jack Green, he complimented Chicago’s start and says they will be a team that should be there in the end.

“They made some great transactions during the summer. Lonzo Ball, a true point guard, [DeMar] DeRozan’s another leader. They just broke some pieces in and right now they’re clicking,” Oakley said via Betway.

“Last year they made a lot of trades right before the trade deadline and then didn’t kick in but now you can see the guys put the work in, they’re coming back this year with a fresh start and showing that they’re going to be a team to be reckoned with during the course of the year.”

Oakley was also in The Last Dance and had this to say about how they portrayed Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen throughout. Here is what he said on Pippen and his comments in the following months after the documentary.

“Scottie felt like he was mistreated, and he didn’t look good. Scottie did some things that we talked about. I’m friends with Scottie and Mike, but I don’t talk about Mike to Scottie, or Scottie to Mike.

“I know everybody thinks it’s some feud from The Last Dance, I think it’s something else that happened. We don’t know, but one day we will find out. I don’t think Scottie would just turn from all this from The Last Dance. Some stuff happened 10, 20 years ago but now he’s got a platform to talk about it. But he did say he wants to have his last say about The Last Dance, so who knows what’s going on?

“Mike’s not going to feud in the press about what Scottie has to say, he’s not going to comment on it. Scottie feels like he’s got six rings, Michael’s got six rings. One thing he did say when he first got to the league when he was a rookie, he said he wanted to be better than Mike.

The article is a good one overall with some interesting stuff about the documentary, the Bulls and his other former team in the New York Knicks.

Source: NBA lines site Betway