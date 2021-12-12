WATCH: Chicago Bears WR Jakeem Grant shows off speed not once but twice for touchdowns

The Chicago Bears are hoping to pull off the upset against the 9-3 Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. And despite the line being 13.5 with the Bears as underdogs, Chicago has hung with Green Bay and had the lead for most of the first half.

That’s in large part due to wide receiver and return man Jakeem Grant.

Holding a 3-0 lead, the Bears ran a beauty of a trick play as Grant took the shovel pass 46 yards down the left sideline for the touchdown to extend the lead to 10-0. Check out this awesome play below:

Justin Fields NFL touchdown pass #5! 46 yards to Jakeem Grant. The Race to O'Rourke: 6 to tie, 7 to pass.@WCGridiron pic.twitter.com/fZjfoDn4Jj — Jack M Silverstein (@readjack) December 13, 2021

It didn’t take long for Grant to show off that speed, again. After Chicago scored on a long touchdown from Damiere Byrd and forced a Green Bay three-and-out, Grant took a punt 97 yards to the house to give the Bears a 24-14 lead.

Jakeem Grant is doing his best Devin Hester impression tonight 👀pic.twitter.com/41VLse35cO — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) December 13, 2021

After another Green Bay touchdown, the Bears have taken a 27-21 lead at the break.

