WATCH: Chicago Bears WR Jakeem Grant shows off speed not once but twice for touchdowns

BEARS, FEATURED / By / December 12, 2021

The Chicago Bears are hoping to pull off the upset against the 9-3 Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. And despite the line being 13.5 with the Bears as underdogs, Chicago has hung with Green Bay and had the lead for most of the first half.

That’s in large part due to wide receiver and return man Jakeem Grant.

Holding a 3-0 lead, the Bears ran a beauty of a trick play as Grant took the shovel pass 46 yards down the left sideline for the touchdown to extend the lead to 10-0. Check out this awesome play below:

It didn’t take long for Grant to show off that speed, again. After Chicago scored on a long touchdown from Damiere Byrd and forced a Green Bay three-and-out, Grant took a punt 97 yards to the house to give the Bears a 24-14 lead.

After another Green Bay touchdown, the Bears have taken a 27-21 lead at the break.

For more on the Bears please make sure to check out our Chicago Bears forum!

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Chicity Sports Newsletter

Your All Chicago Sports. Your Inbox. Every Day.