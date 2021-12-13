Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is odds on favorite to be fired first

The Las Vegas Raiders will be searching for a new head coach this offseason and the Chicago Bears are among teams that are expected to join them in that situation.

Following another loss to rival Green Bay, head coach Matt Nagy’s time in the Windy City is very likely coming to an end over the next four weeks and the oddsmakers agree. Even with the odd reports coming out of Jacksonville with Urban Meyer, it’s Nagy that is the odds on favorite to be the first head coach fired according to the latest odds released on Monday.

Via SportsBetting.ag, Nagy’s odds currently sit at -150 to be fired. Here are the updated odds:

Matt Nagy -150

Urban Meyer +175

Joe Judge +450

Matt Rhule +600

Mike Zimmer +1200

Vic Fangio +2200

Nagy probably wont be the only coach axed before the season ends but this is a year in which not many openings are expected to be available and the Bears could be the top job, especially with a promising young quarterback in Justin Fields.

The Bears have four games left, two against Minnesota, one against Seattle and one against the New York Giants. And while they aren’t officially eliminated from the playoff race yet, it’s almost an impossible task for them to get there. Things should get interesting for the Bears and Nagy down the stretch here especially if the team continues to struggle under the head coach.

