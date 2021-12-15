With just four games left this season, the story lines surrounding the Chicago Bears revolve around potential changes at head coach and general manager this offseason. But a report on Wednesday suggests that those might not be the only changes in the future.
Dan Weiderer wrote an excellent piece in the Chicago Tribune on the state of the Bears and the pending changes. In the article he notes that Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips could distance himself from the football operations part of the organization, something fans have been clamoring for to happen for years now.
Here is what Wiederer wrote in his piece:
And Phillips? The longtime president and CEO finally could be ready for revised responsibilities. According to multiple sources connected to the team, Phillips has privately discussed distancing himself from football operations in recent months, making a frank acknowledgement to some confidants that the organization would benefit from a leader with greater football aptitude to oversee those in charge of the on-field product.
With another tumultuous and dispiriting season winding to a close, the Tribune spoke with more than a dozen people connected to the Bears and the league to examine the franchise’s current state and its possible plans of action.
That’s pretty significant.
One of the biggest gripes about the franchise for years has been the lack of football knowledge with the higher ups. Instead, the franchise is run solely like a business which has lead to losing seasons and the turmoil they are in right now. But changes like this of ‘cleaning house’ are the first steps in turning it all around.
Now we just have to wait and see if those changes happen.
1 thought on “New report suggests Chicago Bears will move Ted Phillips from football operations”
I’ll believe it when it happens. It is sure they don’t know anything about football it has been that way for years all of the McCaskey’s are football stupid just hope they make the right moves with the people they hire