New report suggests Chicago Bears will move Ted Phillips from football operations

With just four games left this season, the story lines surrounding the Chicago Bears revolve around potential changes at head coach and general manager this offseason. But a report on Wednesday suggests that those might not be the only changes in the future.

Dan Weiderer wrote an excellent piece in the Chicago Tribune on the state of the Bears and the pending changes. In the article he notes that Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips could distance himself from the football operations part of the organization, something fans have been clamoring for to happen for years now.

Here is what Wiederer wrote in his piece:

And Phillips? The longtime president and CEO finally could be ready for revised responsibilities. According to multiple sources connected to the team, Phillips has privately discussed distancing himself from football operations in recent months, making a frank acknowledgement to some confidants that the organization would benefit from a leader with greater football aptitude to oversee those in charge of the on-field product.