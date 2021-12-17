COVID-19 hits Chicago Bears as they prep for Minnesota Vikings

The Chicago Bears are hoping to get back on track this week as they get set to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15 on Monday Night Football. Chicago has lost seven of their last games and head coach Matt Nagy is on the hot seat with four games to go.

But Monday’s game won’t be an easy one.

Minnesota is 7-6 and enter the game off an emotional Thursday Night win over Pittsburgh as they are right in the mix for a playoff spot in the NFC Wild Card race. Going into this game, the Bears will receive the Vikings as the underdogs by 3.5 points according to the odds displayed at Sports Betting Dime.

Being an underdog at home is not good but there might be a few reasons why. The biggest one being that the team isn’t very good as they have struggled all season long. However, they are hitting another road block in terms of COVID-19 too.

The Bears have an outbreak with several players on the COVID-19/reserve list from the past few days. But not only that, their three coordinators in Bill Lazor, Sean Desai and Chris Tabor are also in protocol which means they could miss Monday’s game.

On Friday, the Bears added two more to protocol in quarterback Andy Dalton and DB Duke Shelley:

We have placed QB Andy Dalton and DB Duke Shelley on Reserve/COVID-19. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 17, 2021

The good news for the Bears is that they also had an illness outbreak as well with seven guys missing Thursday’s practice. But a few of those players returned to practice on Friday including Cole Kmet. Chicago could see a few players get off the COVID list before Monday’s game and that would be a big boost.

