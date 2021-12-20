Report: Chicago Bears “mulling” starting coaching search soon

The NFL is allowing teams to get a head start on interviewing head coaches and general managers in the final two weeks of the season, pending a ‘no’ from that candidate’s current team. For a team like the Chicago Bears, it would make sense to take advantage of the new rule and get a head start on the coaching search.

Going into Week 15, the Bears are sitting at 4-9 overall and it’s very likely that there will be changes moving forward not only with the coaching staff but the front office as well. So why not get a head start?

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Bears are mulling the option of getting a head start on their coaching search:

Many of the assistants on Bears coach Matt Nagy’s staff have already been looking for potential jobs on the college markets, and most of them are operating as if they will be seeking employment elsewhere next season, league and team sources said. The Bears are 4-9, on the verge of playoff elimination and falling short of ownership’s expectations for this season, with ownership mulling changes to the organization’s hierarchy and possible restructurings at the highest level of management.

Many are expecting the Bears to move on from Nagy and likely Ryan Pace as well. But it seems like the coaching assistants know it too now. Would the Bears finally be bold and fire a head coach during a season for the first time in franchise history?

It would benefit them to do it and get some candidates in for interviews.

