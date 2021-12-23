Insider reveals he hasn’t heard Ryan Pace’s job is in trouble with Chicago Bears

The general consensus surrounding the Chicago Bears is that head coach Matt Nagy will be replaced at the end of this season. With Chicago having their first losing season since 2017, change is on the horizon for at least one job. But what about other positions within the organization?

Among those also on the hot seat is general manager Ryan Pace. Over the past few weeks, there has been speculation that Pace’s seat is warm and the Bears could move on. But there have been rumors of him being promoted or even staying in his current role.

On Thursday, an NFL insider dished on the Pace situation as Ian Rapoport appeared on the The Adam Schein Podcast and had this to say:

“AS FAR AS THE GM GOES? I HAVE NOT HEARD THAT RYAN PACE IS IN TROUBLE. ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE. I’M NOT GOING TO MAKE ANY DEFINITIVE STATEMENTS BECAUSE I SIMPLY DON’T KNOW BUT I HAVE NOT HEARD THAT PACE IS IN TROUBLE. AND I THINK JUSTIN FIELDS BEING GOOD, WHAT HE (PACE) DID TO GET HIM, THE PROMISE THERE? THAT PROBABLY HELPS HIM. I WOULD SAY MATT NAGY IS IN TROUBLE.” h/t SportsMockery

That’s VERY interesting.

Now, Rapoport probably is getting his info from Pace himself and the general manager might be doing a little damage control here as the season winds down a bit. But what does it benefit Pace to tell Rapoport that info? Rapoport is pretty plugged in and we should certainly pay attention to this.

The next few weeks should be more and more interesting as we go on.

