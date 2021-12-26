NFL Insider suggests Chicago Bears could make public decision on Matt Nagy’s future on Monday

The Chicago Bears have lost eight of their last nine games and the odds of Matt Nagy returning for another season continue to get slimmer. With a 4-10 record and no playoffs this season, the Bears are likely to make a move from Nagy. But when will that actually happen?

Chicago has never fired a head coach in season and there were no plans to do so this year despite a report around Thanksgiving. But on Sunday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport spoke on the head coaching situation in the NFL including the Bears. Rapoport had an interesting comment regarding Nagy saying that the team “could” make it public that they are firing Nagy on Monday. Listen below:

From @NFLGameDay: The #Bears coaching picture is becoming clearer as the losses mount for Matt Nagy, while the #Jaguars have interest in interviewing ex-HCs Doug Pederson and Jim Caldwell for their vacant job. pic.twitter.com/DLTe5ZALxe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2021

This is the first time we’ve heard an insider talk about the Bears firing a head coach in season, which is significant. With the new NFL rules allowing teams to interview candidates for the final two weeks, this lines up perfectly. Rapoport does also note that “if the Bears lose” which does signal maybe there’s a VERY small chance Nagy can save his job?

I doubt it. But the next 24 hours will be interesting to watch for the Bears.

