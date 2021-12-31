Can Michigan or Cincinnati stun the college football world?

The 2021 College Football Playoff gets underway on Friday as four teams battle to reach the championship game to be played on January 10th in Indianapolis, Indiana. While a few familiar names like Alabama and Georgia are in it, two programs are making their very first appearance.

Both Michigan and Cincinnati are in the party for the first time ever after the Wolverines stunned Ohio State and then beat Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Bearcats completed an undefeated regular season and became the first non-power five school to reach the playoff in its existence.

Michigan will enter as the No. 2 team overall but face a tough test against No. 3 Georiga out of the SEC. However, if you're looking to score some cash with an upset, the Wolverines are at plus odds. A stunning upset would deliver you a big payday and it's really not out of the ordinary for these teams. The Wolverines defense could be enough to keep them in the game and with Georgia's secondary struggling, there's a chance Michigan could exploit that for a win.

In the early game, Alabama enters as big favorites with a line of 13.5 points over Cincinnati. The thing is, the Crimson Tide are rolling right now and just beat Georgia in the SEC title game a few weeks back.

Nick Saban has his team playing their best football at the right time and as the old saying goes, “You never make money betting against Alabama” it would be wise to try and take the Crimson Tide in this one. If you are feeling on the risky side, a big payday could come your way if Cincinnati could somehow in the game.

Alabama will be without star receiver John Metchie and Cincinnati’s secondary is among the best in the country led by Ahmad Gardner who should be a first-round pick come April’s NFL Draft. It’s going to take a complete shutdown in the secondary for the Bearcats but the longer they stay in this game, the better their chances, especially late.

Whatever happens, this should be a fun New Year’s Eve with what we expect to be two really good games on tap after a bit of a disappointing bowl season thus far. Good luck with your betting today!