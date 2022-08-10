The 2022 IIHF Word Junior Championship is the start of hockey season this year and we look at Blackhawks prospects

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship is taking place in Edmonton for approximately the next 2 weeks, as the tournament begins on Tuesday August 9th, 2022, given hockey hopefuls something to enjoy for the summer as it ends in most parts of North America and winds down to the upcoming NHL season at a preview for the many.

There will be 5 young prospects representing the Chicago Blackhawks in the tournament, with high hopes of coming out as top-tier players and putting on a show for the scouts for the respective Blackhawks’ management.

2 player’s representing Foreign Nation’s at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

As the season starts on the Tuesday, we have one player representing Team Sweden by the name of Victor Stjernborg and in one’s opinion he is emerging as the leader of the team and being as a progressive scorer that will give the Blackhawks the added depth needed on the front line of the ice with additional young skill and talent as described by analysts with his offensive-defensive game, which is in fact what the current management is working on by tracking the previous management’s movements and relaying it into there current system carefully.

During the 2021 Draft Selection, the Chicago Blackhawks’ management at the time had selected 4 defenseman, ahead of forward STjernborg, who is a skilled-minding forwarded with good promise to his game, being a selected at 108th pick in the draft during the fourth round.

Also, representing Chicago from Team Canada, from the 2021 draft class, selected in the fourth-round, 105th overall Ethan Del Mastro.

As per one reports, he is a talented defensemen that has earned top level honors for his work as a player that could be NHL bound to say within 2 years of play. Given his leadership and ability on-ice, he is speculated to be a prime prospect for the Chicago Blackhawks.

A look at Team U.S.A.’s NHL prospects list for the Chicago Blackhawks, featuring: Wyatt Kaiser

He was picked up late before the tournament, but showed a promising look to his game as captain of the Mississauga Steelheads hockey team in Ontario, Canada, where he recorded 7 goals, and 48 assists this past year and in one’s opinion is ready to hit the ice at an NHL level.

And Finally and not least, three American prospects will be participating in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship for the Chicago Blackhawks, giving the team a full list of prospects to work with and contend.

At first we have, Landon Slaggert, from the 2020 draft class, selected 79th overall in the third-round. Is a player that shows true grit and physical ability, with great agility to his game and knows how to make his presence be felt towards the opposing team’s players as a left wing forward.

Next is Wyatt Kaiser, also drafted in 2020 third-round 81st overall by the Chicago Blackhawks, is a defenseman who is being praised for his High IQ on ice and being presented as a top-tier defensemen in the league. Along so, is his ability to skate in the backend with the power to shut down plays with grit and skill as analyzed.

He is also projected to be one of the the Chicago Blackhawks top prospects on the team within a year or so, to say the least.

And finally, Dominic James, who was recently drafted by the Blackhawks’ management, and will be in full gear this upcoming season with world juniors.

In one’s opinion it will be an entertaining 2022 IIHF World junior Championship to say the least as we get started into the hockey world.

