WATCH: DeMar DeRozan does it again with another buzzer beater for Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan has started off 2022 the way he left 2021, with a buzzer beater. For the second-straight night DeRozan delivered with a game-winning shot to give the Chicago Bulls a win at the buzzer.

On Friday, DeRozan hit a game-winning three pointer to lead the Bulls past the Indiana Pacers and one night later, he did it again. This time against the Washington Wizards. DeRozan’s three-pointer with no time left, gave the Bulls their seventh straight win here as 2022 begins.

Watch as DeRozan hits the game-winning shot to beat the Wizards on Saturday night:

The Bulls are now 24-10 and sit atop the Eastern Conference here early in 2022. For more on the Bulls, make sure to check out our forum!