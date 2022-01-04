New report suggests ‘real chance’ for Jim Harbaugh to return to NFL and Chicago Bears could be interested

The Chicago Bears haven’t made it official but all expectations are that they will fire Matt Nagy at season’s end following a losing season. The talk surrounding the franchise has been about Nagy and potential head coach candidates for the offseason. And one name that came up again this year is Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

While leading Michigan to an upset over Ohio State, the Big Ten title, and an appearance in the College Football Playoff, there hasn’t been a lot of smoke surrounding Harbaugh and a return to the NFL. But on Monday, a report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic suggests there’s a ‘real chance’ that he returns to the NFL with sources from Michigan and the NFL.

The story also mentions both Chicago and Las Vegas as two destinations to keep an eye on this offseason:

And now, The Athletic is hearing rumblings, both from the NFL side and at Michigan, that Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL. “I think it’s real,” said one source this week when asked about the possibility of Harbaugh being interested in heading back to the NFL. The Raiders head coaching job might be tough for him to say no to given his ties to the organization — he started his coaching career there in 2003 — and the fact that there’s already a solid quarterback in place in Derek Carr. He’s also friends with Raiders owner Mark Davis. It is worth noting that the Raiders are on a three-game winning streak under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and could become a playoff team if they beat the Chargers on Sunday. Whether Davis is looking to find a new head coach is yet to be determined. The Bears might be another option.

It’s known that the Bears job is considered a “dream job” for Harbaugh but we have to consider a few things here. Las Vegas is intriguing as well for Harbaugh due to the ties he has with the franchise.

However, this also could be a negotiation tactic as well to get more money at Michigan. Harbaugh did take a pay cut before this season and after seeing what Mel Tucker got at Michigan State, he could be asking for a bigger pay day with his recent success.

Still, this is something to keep an eye on moving forward.

