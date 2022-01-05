Two reports suggest Ryan Pace will remain with Chicago Bears

The final regular season game is upon us for the Chicago Bears and we are just days away from the start of the most important offseason in a long time for the franchise. While it’s pretty well known that Matt Nagy likely isn’t coming back, Ryan Pace’s future with the franchise is in serious jeopardy as well.

But there’s one problem.

There hasn’t been a ton of smoke one way or the other regarding Pace and that’s not a great sign if you want a complete overhaul with this franchise. On Tuesday night, however, we got our first real report about what could happen with Pace and sitting here on Wednesday, it sounds like the Bears are set to retain him.

Longtime Bears and NFL reporter Hub Arkush was on the Parkins and Spiegel Show on 670 The Score and revealed that he believes Ryan Pace will be back next season:

Hub Arkush just told us @670TheScore he has "very good sources" that say Ryan Pace is likely going to remain with the organization. https://t.co/T5GXWyYPga & https://t.co/RkrJrBFJWA — Shane Riordan (@shane_riordan) January 4, 2022

A day later on Wednesday, Bears beat writer Brad Biggs echoed those same thoughts in his latest column. Biggs talked about the Bears situation and wrote this:

I can tell you in talking to people around the league, there definitely is a portion of folks who believe he has a good chance of remaining with the Bears either in his current role as general manager or in some other capacity on the football side of things. Others believe the Bears will make more sweeping changes than just replacing coach Matt Nagy.

I can tell you once source I spoke to earlier this week said a little more than a month ago, he would have put the chance of Pace staying at slightly higher than 50%. Now his belief is Pace’s chances of remaining with the Bears is greater than that. We know Chairman George McCaskey has held Pace in high regard for some time. He’s not going to let him be a guiding voice in a more than $100 million upgrade at Halas Hall without having total trust in him. It’s possible McCaskey wants to allow Pace to see through the development of quarterback Justin Fields and maybe McCaskey likes some of the younger players on the roster.

Speculation regarding the futures of Pace and Nagy has been the driving story this season, especially when the team went in a five-game spiral beginning in mid-October. Fortunately, we’ll have some clarity by the time the next mailbag drops.

Just be prepared on Monday for this to happen as it appears as if the Bears are leaning towards bringing Pace back for another run at this.

