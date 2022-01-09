The Akiem Hicks era could be ending in dispute with Chicago Bears

There likely will be some big changes coming for the Chicago Bears in the next day or so as both Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy are on the hot seat. But there will be changes with players on the roster as well.

One veteran that likely played his final game in Chicago is defensive lineman Akiem Hicks. The veteran has spent most of last season and this season hurt but has managed to return to help his team despite the injuries. While Chicago finished up the season in Minnesota on Sunday, Hicks was absent with an ankle injury.

But following the game, a report from Adam Jahns of The Athletic may tell the real reason. Per Jahns, Hicks got into a dispute with defensive line coach Chris Rumph during and after the Week 17 win vs. the Giants:

According to a source, Hicks had a dispute with defensive line coach Chris Rumph during and after the game against the Giants at Soldier Field. It was characterized as “heated and ugly.” Coaches, teammates and staff members witnessed the exchange. Hicks’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, did not return an email request for comment. The Bears declined to comment. Not only did Hicks not practice last week, but he wasn’t at Halas Hall. Hicks also didn’t travel with the team to Minneapolis for Sunday’s season finale against the Vikings, a 31-17 loss.

Ouch.

Hicks became a fan favorite in Chicago for not only his play but the passion he brought along with it. He has had a really good career in the Windy City and will leave a legacy if this indeed is his final year. But this is an exit that no one wants and rather it should have been on better terms.

For more on the Monsters of the Midway, make sure to check out our Chicago Bears forum.