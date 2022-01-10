Chicago Bears Fire Head Coach Matt Nagy

The Matt Nagy era is officially over. The Chicago Bears parted ways with Nagy on Monday after four years at the helm as the team’s head coach.

The news came down on Monday as questions remain over just how deep the overhaul will be at Halas Hall this offseason. The Bears faltered against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, losing 31-17 in the season finale. The loss dropped the club to a 6-11 record on the year. This was the first losing season under Nagy for the Bears. The previous two seasons the team finished 8-8.

Speaking after the loss to Minnesota, Nagy had this to say regarding his tenure with the team that got off to a hot start in 2018 with a 12-4 record:

“My four years that I’m here, I look at a few things…We had a really good first year together at 12-4, and now we continue to grow here. As you build through the draft, you have young guys who are getting better and better each year, and they’re improving. … I’m just proud of these players. I really am. I’m proud of the coaches. I know how much they care, and I know how much they want to be better. To me, that matters. We understand our record. We know that that’s real. That’s a part of it. But do the guys care, and do they fight? They do that.”

Nagy finishes his tenure with the Bears with a 34-30 record (.531). He is 0-2 in his pair of playoff appearances in 2018 and 2020. Nagy’s win percentage is the best by a Chicago head coach since Mike Ditka’s .631 when he compiled a 168-106 record from 1982-1992.

Rumors have swirled around who may be named the next head coach of the Bears including former players Leslie Frazier and Jim Harbaugh in recent weeks. However, the question still remains as to who will be making that decision and how long it will take the team to act on it.

