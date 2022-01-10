Report: Chicago Bears already have a GM target in mind

The Chicago Bears actually made the moves many were hoping they would do on Monday morning, announcing the firings of both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. The firings end an era of Bears football in which the team had two playoff appearances but went winless in those two games.

And now, a new era is being ushered in.

Before Chicago makes a move for a head coach, they will fill the set left void by the firing of Pace and according to a new report, they already have a name in mind.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Adam Hoge is reporting that the Bears are expected to interview and show interest in Colts’ college scouting director Morocco Brown. Here is what Hoge writes on the situation:

Brown is expected to be interviewed for the position and is a “strong” candidate, according to league sources. That said, the Bears could focus on hiring a head coach first, which would heavily influence the general manager decision. The team began to do its homework on potential GM candidates last month and Brown was identified as a target. He is said to be interested in the position.

Brown has a connection to the Bears, spending seven seasons with the franchise as the team’s assistant director of pro personnel from 2001-07. He’s an intriguing candidate that has been Chris Ballard’s right-hand man in Indianapolis.

With a focus on scouting and the draft, Brown has helped turn in some really good Colts draft classes over the years. That was not the strongest point for Pace in his time with the Bears, so bringing in someone like Brown would make sense.

