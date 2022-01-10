Report: Chicago Bears to interview former Super Bowl winning head coach

It’s early in the process for the Chicago Bears but already they have two targets they want to interview for their head coach job. After reports surfaced on Monday that they put in a request to interview Leslie Frazier, the team is now likely to interview Doug Pederson per a report.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Bears are planning on interviewing the former Philadelphia Eagles head coach who is also drawing interest from Jacksonville as well:

The #Bears plan to interview former #Eagles coach Doug Pederson for their head coaching job, per source. It'll be the second interview in this cycle for the Super Bowl winner Pederson, who also is a candidate with the #Jaguars. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2022

Pederson is a good friend of former Bears head coach Matt Nagy and spent the 2021 season out of football after being fired by the Eagles last offseason. He did appear at Bears training camp for a few days this past Summer.

