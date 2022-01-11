Chicago Bears set to interview intriguing former head coach

The list of head coach candidates for the Chicago Bears continues to build here on Tuesday, a day after they fired Matt Nagy. The list is up to nine now with names ranging from Todd Bowles to Nathaniel Hackett and even Doug Pederson. But on Tuesday morning, another very intriguing name entered the mix and the Bears didn’t even have to put a request in.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Bears are set to interview former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores:

Former #Dolphins coach Brian Flores is set to interview for the #Bears head coaching job, per source. After his surprise dismissal Monday, Flores is expected to be hot in this cycle. Chicago gets the first confirmed interview. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2022

The news comes just a day after Flores was fired by the Dolphins after a reported rift between the general manager and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In three seasons with Miami, Flores went 24-25 overall but did go 19-14 in the past two years. The 2019 team he inherited was a train wreck and Flores actually got them back above .500 in both seasons.

Flores joins Doug Pederson as the two candidates that don’t need requests to be interviewed.

